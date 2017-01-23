Brantley Gilbert Talks about Addiction & Keith Urban’s Help

TasteOfCountry.com reports “Brantley Gilbert is speaking candidly about his battle with addiction — and why he credits Keith Urban with helping to save his life.

“In an interview with Nashville’s Tennessean, Gilbert opens up about his longstanding fight with drugs and alcohol, which landed him in rehab in 2011.”

Read More: Brantley Gilbert Would ‘Probably Be Dead’ Without Keith Urban | http://tasteofcountry.com/brantley-gilbert-addiction-keith-urban-help/?trackback=tsmclip

Brantley Gilbert Would ‘Probably Be Dead’ Without Keith Urban’s Intervention Via tasteofcountry.com Brantley Gilbert is speaking candidly about his battle with addiction — and why he credits…

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock, Inc.