2017 Bridal and Event Expo

The area’s biggest and best Bridal and Event Expo will offer you an opportunity to see the latest and greatest ideas to plan a wedding, reception, party or special event.

Over 50 Vendors will showcase their products and services in a beautiful setting at Pzazz in Burlington, Iowa.

The event this year will feature two new attractions.

Bridal couples can register for a FREE Honeymoon. 5 day Bahamas & Key West Cruise from Jacksonville, Florida. The cruise for 2 will be available to book Sept. 15, 2017 through Dec. 15, 2017. Any bride and groom can register for this great trip during the Expo. The Bridal and Event Expo will feature “Something for Everyone”. More and more people are celebrating birthdays, retirements, family reunions in a big way. This year’s Expo will include vendors who can help you plan any event, big or small. The Expo will also feature an area for wine tasting. A place to relax and sample some of the best wines will be available.

You won’t want to miss this great event and register for prizes and trip giveaways!

Everyone who attends the event can register to WIN a great vacation giveaway Napa Valley Winery Package, it includes round trip air for 2 to San Francisco, 3 nights accommodations in San Francisco, 6 – hour private champagne limousine tour including 4 to 5 wineries and a gourmet picnic.